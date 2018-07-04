DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Most people have heard the phrase “No shoes, no shirt, no service” – but what about “no collar, no pants, get a fine”?
Daytona Beach police wrote a taxi driver a $100 ticket for what he was wearing on the job.
Police stopped Yellow Cab driver Keith Gordon for blocking bike traffic, but ticketed him for violating a city ordinance that requires cab drivers to comply with a dress code.
Body camera video shows Gordon wearing shorts and a t-shirt. The dress code requires male drivers to wear collared shirts with sleeves, trousers, socks and shoes. Female drivers must wear slacks, shoes and a collared blouse.
The dress code has been on the books in Daytona Beach since 2001.
Gordon, who has been a cab driver for 12 years, said the ticket was ultimately dismissed by a judge who publicly questioned the need for such a dress code.
The city of Daytona Beach did not respond to Channel 9’s requests for comment about the dress code. The police department says it will enforce the ordinances on the books.
