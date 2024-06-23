Fast-food powerhouse scoops up land in Lake County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A titan of fast-food has purchased a property in the Four Corners area of unincorporated south Lake County.

Lake County records show McDonalds USA LLC, an entity related to the ubiquitous McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) restaurant chain based out of Chicago, paid $1.4 million on June 10 to Winter Garden-based WMG Development LLC for a 1.45-acre property along U.S. Highway 27, near its intersection with Golden Eagle Boulevard.

The vacant property had been one of a four-parcel assemblage by WMG, a retail-focused development group with offices in Winter Garden’s historic Plant Street district. It is adjacent Golden Eagle Village, a Publix-anchored shopping center at 2430 U.S. 27, south of Clermont and north of Cagan Crossings and U.S. 192 in Four Corners.

