Fatal collision involving motorcycle and car closes portion of SR-415

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday afternoon involving a 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide and a 2020 Subaru Legacy on State Road 415 near Ashby Cove Lane.

According to FHP, the incident happened as the Harley-Davidson rider attempted to pass traffic by entering the southbound lane in a no-passing zone.

At the same time, the Subaru driver was making a left turn onto Ashby Cove Lane, resulting in the collision.

Following the impact, the Harley-Davidson ran off the roadway, overturned, and collided with a utility box.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Subaru was transported to Halifax Daytona Hospital with minor injuries.

There was a temporary roadblock on SR-415, which was later lifted.

The crash remains under investigation.

