Fatal crash on A1A: Illegal pass kills Jeep driver, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash happened on State Road A1A near Sandpiper Ridge Drive when a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette tried to pass a 2016 Jeep Wrangler in a no-passing zone.

The crash caused the Jeep’s driver to die, while the passenger was critically injured and airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center. The Corvette driver had minor injuries and was also transported there.

The accident occurred as both vehicles were heading north on State Road A1A, with the Corvette following behind the Jeep. The Corvette’s driver tried to pass the Jeep in a no-passing zone, resulting in a collision where the front right of the Corvette hit the rear left of the Jeep.

After the collision, both the driver and passenger of the Jeep were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The Corvette driver was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with minor injuries. The crash is now under investigation to gather more details about what happened.

