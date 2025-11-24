Fatal crash in Apopka causes road closures, accordin to FHP

APOPKA, Fla. — A fatal crash has part of Rock Springs Road in the Apopka area shut down on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Rock Springs Road near Alexandria Place Drive on Sunday evening.

According to FHP, both northbound and southbound lanes of Rock Springs Road are currently closed.

Drivers are asked to use routes to avoid the collision.

