Fatal crash on southbound 417 near Lake Nona

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Daprtment said a fatal crash happened on southbound 417 near Lake Nona Boulevard just after 6 PM, involving several cars.

The police department has confirmed that the southbound lanes of 417 are currently closed due to the accident, and there is no word yet on how long the closure will last.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as authorities work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash. The identities of those involved have not been released, and the exact number of vehicles involved remains unspecified.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available regarding the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group