Fatal crash on State Road 44 claims life of teen, leaves multiple seriously injured

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash on State Road 44 involved a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2015 Dodge Charger occupied by four teenagers, causing one death and multiple serious injuries.

The crash happened when the front right of the Dodge Ram struck the front right of the Dodge Charger.

The Dodge Ram driver was taken to Advent Health DeLand, while the Charger’s driver and two rear passengers were hospitalized at HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with serious injuries.

Tragically, the front right passenger of the Dodge Charger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the sequence of events causing the crash is ongoing, and the precise cause has not yet been identified.

Authorities are actively working to clarify the circumstances that resulted in the collision.

