Fatal crash on US-1 in Titusville claims life of 71-year-old cyclist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident took place on US-1 north of Kings Highway in Titusville, Brevard County, around 8:17 P.M., involving a 2016 Honda Accord and an electric bicycle.

The 36-year-old male driver of the Honda Accord from Titusville was unharmed and stayed at the scene. The 71-year-old male cyclist, also from Titusville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating, causing a roadblock on the southbound US-1 lanes due to the crash.

The troopers on scene are still investigating the sequence of events that led to the collision.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group