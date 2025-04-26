Fatal Osceola County crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred in Osceola County around 2:55 am this morning.

The crash involved one vehicle; the passengers were two males and two females in their 20s.

Officials say that the vehicle ran off I-4 for unknown reasons and was overturned multiple times.

The rear left passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other three passengers were transported to Celebration Hospital for their injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group