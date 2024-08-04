Fatal two-vehicle crash blocked HIghyway 60 for five hours

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash Friday night caused parts of Highway 60 to be blocked off for five hours, according to Polk County Sheriff’s.

Polk County Sheriff’s were called to the scene around 8:19 p.m. Friday night.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry, 32-year-old Nakeyma Williams out of Lake Placid, was driving westbound on Highway 60 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the eastbound lanes where she was struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram truck driven by Leo Cowder, III a 51-year old man out of Lake Wales.

The Driver of the Camry was not adequately secured in their vehicle, according to investigators and died at the scene.

Read: ‘Part of our family’: Sheriff releases name of deputy killed in line of duty in Lake County

Cowder and all passengers in his vehicle, including 48-year-old Stacy Cowder, 18-year-old Gracie Cowder, and two children aged 4 and 3, were wearing restraints and escaped without serious injury.

They were released at the scene by Polk Fire Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read: Tropical Storm Debby has formed, expected to become a hurricane before Monday landfall

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group