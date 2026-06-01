Father’s Day gift ideas from a tech guy who actually uses this stuff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Father’s Day gifts can be tricky.

You can always go with the usual shirt, bottle, grilling tool or gift card. There is nothing wrong with that. But I tend to like gifts that solve a small problem, upgrade something someone already uses or make everyday life a little easier.

This year, I wanted to pull together a few items I have either used, recently upgraded or personally thought made sense as Father’s Day gifts. Some of these are things I use myself. Three are what I got my dad. The rest I got myself and just fit the way dads actually live, work, drive, cook, listen or relax.

For the dad who likes being prepared

GOOLOO GT160 DUAL Portable Air Compressor

One gift I got my dad this year is a portable tire inflator.

It may not sound like the most exciting Father’s Day gift, but that is part of why I like it. It is the kind of item someone might not buy for themselves, but they will be glad to have when they need it.

The GOOLOO GT160 DUAL Portable Air Compressor is designed for car tires, motorcycles, bicycles and sports balls. It has a rechargeable 10,000mAh battery, preset inflation modes and automatic shutoff, so it stops when it reaches the selected pressure.

It also works as a power bank and has a built-in LED flashlight, making it useful for road trips, older vehicles, beach days, family travel or just keeping in the trunk for emergencies.

For dads who like to be ready for anything, this is a practical gift that makes sense.

For the dad who needs better storage

PNY RP60 Rugged Portable SSD

Portable storage is another one of those gifts that becomes more useful than expected.

The PNY RP60 Rugged Portable SSD is built for people who need reliable storage on the go, including creators, photographers, media professionals or anyone who handles large files.

It offers up to 2TB of storage, USB-C connectivity and a rugged IP65-rated design with resistance to water, dust and drops.

That makes it a strong option for travel, photo backups, video work, field production or keeping important files organized outside of a laptop.

This is also something I use all the time for work. Between articles, photos, video files and other projects, having reliable portable storage is one of those small upgrades that makes life easier.

For dads who take a lot of family photos, travel, work with files, manage documents or just need a better backup option, portable storage is more useful than it may sound.

For a smaller everyday option, the PNY Attaché X USB 3.2 Flash Drive is a simple high-speed drive for work, travel and daily file transfers. It has a sliding capless design and is available in multipacks, which can be useful for keeping separate drives for documents, photos, work files or backups.

For the dad who records, streams or works from home

MAONO PD200W

A good microphone can make a big difference, especially for someone who records, streams, games, works remotely or spends a lot of time on video calls.

The MAONO PD200W Hybrid Wireless Podcast Microphone is built for flexibility. It can be used wirelessly, through USB or through XLR, which gives it more range than a basic plug-in microphone.

It comes with a desktop stand and includes noise reduction, mute control, volume control and support through their app.

For someone who wants cleaner audio for podcasting, streaming, voiceovers, content creation or even online meetings, this is a useful desk upgrade.

This was an easy one for my dad because he is an audiophile and a former radio DJ. He knows good sound, and a portable microphone setup gives him something fun and practical without needing a full studio.

It is also a good fit for anyone who likes recording, talking music, doing interviews, gaming or just having better audio than a standard laptop or headset mic.

A gaming microphone paired with a sound card can also make a home setup feel more polished. That kind of setup is especially helpful for dads who play online games, record content, create videos or just want to sound better when talking online.

For the dad who wants better sound

OXS Thunder Duo

The OXS Thunder Duo and Thunder Duo X are for dads who care about sound.

This is the premium tech pick in the group. The Thunder Duo is designed as a studio-grade gaming speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3 and optical connections.

The Thunder Duo is a 3.1.2-channel system, while the Thunder Duo X expands to a 5.1.2-channel setup with a wireless neck speaker for a more immersive surround sound experience.

This could be a fit for dads who game, watch movies, stream sports or want to upgrade a desktop or entertainment setup without building a complicated speaker system.

This is one of the items that genuinely surprised me. I was blown away by how good the speakers sound, and I’m glad I upgraded my setup with them.

The wireless neck speaker is what really makes the Thunder Duo X stand out. It adds another layer of dimension to the sound without feeling uncomfortable or bulky. I actually use it over my headphones when I’m gaming because it gives the setup a bigger, more immersive feel while still being comfortable for longer sessions.

It is more expensive than some of the other items on this list, but it also feels like a real upgrade for the right person.

For the dad who likes classic style

Radiant Mudita watch

A watch is still one of the most classic Father’s Day gifts for a reason.

I picked the Mudita Radiant Automatic in Green because it feels like the kind of watch that can be worn every day without trying too hard. It is a Swiss-made automatic field watch with a clean, logo-free dial, a brushed 316L stainless steel case and a self-winding Sellita SW 200 Elaboré movement with up to 41 hours of power reserve.

What I liked about it is that it feels practical and understated, but still special. It has sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, Swiss Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markers for low-light visibility, and 10 ATM water resistance for everyday durability.

It also comes in multiple sizes, which makes it easier to find something that actually fits the person’s wrist instead of buying a watch that looks oversized.

For dads who appreciate classic accessories, a watch like this feels more intentional than a quick gift card or last minute purchase. It is useful, personal and something they can keep for years.

For the dad who likes simple kitchen upgrades

Toastmaster 2-Slice Toaster

Not every gift has to be expensive.

The Toastmaster 2-Slice Toaster is a simple kitchen upgrade with extra-wide slots, seven browning levels and presets for white bread, grain bread, bagels, waffles, sweet items and gluten-free bread.

This is not the flashiest gift, but it is practical. For someone who makes breakfast regularly, likes bagels or just needs a better toaster, it is an easy upgrade.

This one is also kind of funny to me because it is exactly the kind of gift that makes sense for someone starting fresh. My dad is newly single, and a simple kitchen item like a toaster is something he actually needed.

For the dad who likes trying something new

Prebiotic Pepsi is more of a fun add-on than a main Father’s Day gift, but it fits the idea of giving someone something new to try.

It could be something to toss in the fridge for Father’s Day weekend, a cookout, a movie night or a family get-together.

Sometimes the smaller extras are what make a gift feel more personal.

Final thoughts

The best Father’s Day gifts do not have to be complicated.

A good gift can be practical, fun, or useful. It can be something your dad uses every week, something that upgrades his setup or something that simply makes life a little easier.

I’m Brody, and I love reviewing products and helping people find out about things I use and love. All opinions are my own.

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