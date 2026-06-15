Father’s Day: Top picks for dads who love tech, movies, and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Father’s Day is coming up fast, and there is still time to find a gift that feels more personal than another tie or coffee mug.

Whether dad likes cooking, movies, music, gadgets or keeping the house smelling great, here are a few gift ideas worth considering.

Chef’sChoice 15XV EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener

A good knife sharpener is one of those gifts that does not sound flashy until someone uses it.

The Chef’sChoice 15XV EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener uses diamond abrasives and precision angle guides to sharpen straight-edge and serrated knives. It is designed to convert traditional 20-degree knife edges into sharper 15-degree edges.

The sharpener has a three-stage system and is meant to make knife maintenance easier for home cooks who want better results without learning whetstone technique.

Price listed: $165.99.

History Hit gift sub

For the dad who loves documentaries, military history, ancient civilizations or royal history, a History Hit gift subscription is an easy last-minute option with no shipping or wrapping required.

History Hit offers access to more than 1,100 documentaries, eight ad-free podcast series and new history content each week.

Gift subscriptions start at $59.99 for 12 months.

OneOdio Studio Max 2

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 headphones are built for dads who care about sound quality, gaming, music production or DJ-style listening.

The headphones feature ultra-low 9-millisecond latency, high-resolution audio support, Sony LDAC support, multiple connectivity modes and up to 120 hours of battery life, according to the company.

Price listed: $199.99.

Serafim S3 Mobile Gaming Controller

For dads who game on their phone, the Serafim S3 Universal Mobile Game Controller adds console-style controls to mobile play.

The controller connects directly through USB-C, which the company says delivers lower latency than Bluetooth controllers. It is designed for smoother, more responsive gameplay across RPGs, shooters and action games.

The Serafim S3 is compatible with Android 10.0 and newer, Windows 7 and newer, macOS and PlayStation platforms.

The lightweight controller weighs 143 grams and includes swappable grips for different hand sizes. It can fit smartphones up to 17.9 cm in length and phone cases up to 3 mm thick.

Price listed: $89.99. Prime Day deal price listed: $71.99.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro 4k Projector

For dads who love movies, sports or backyard watch parties, a 4K projector can turn a regular room or patio into a home theater.

The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro 4K projector features 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Audio, auto focus, auto keystone correction, built-in Google TV, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The projector can display images up to 300 inches, according to the product listing.

Price listed: $899.

Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster Bundle

A $400-plus toaster is definitely not for everyone, but for the dad who likes premium kitchen gadgets, the Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster Bundle is a conversation starter.

The toaster uses a touchscreen, smart toasting settings and real-time sensors to adjust for bread, bagels, waffles and other items. The bundle also includes a Toastie Press for grilled cheese, paninis and quesadillas.

Price listed: $449.95.

MF10 Bladeless Fan

A bladeless fan is a practical pick for Father’s Day, especially in Florida.

The MF10 Bladeless Fan features 270-degree airflow, auto-adjusting cooling, smart home compatibility and a bladeless design that is meant to be quiet and safer around kids or pets.

Deal price listed: $199.99.

Topanga Scents

Topanga Scents offers plant-based home and laundry products, including luxury detergent, hand soap and floor cleaner.

The Paradise Cove Luxury Detergent is listed as plant-based, biodegradable, vegan and free of dyes, parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

This is a good option for dads who care about keeping clothes, bathrooms or the house smelling fresh without a harsh chemical scent.

Price listed: $33.97 for a 32-ounce bottle.

Sound Blaster AE-X

For the dad who builds PCs, games, edits audio or uses premium headphones, the Creative Sound Blaster AE-X is a more specialized gift.

The internal PCIe sound card is designed for high-fidelity desktop audio and demanding headphone setups. Creative says it includes an ESS SABRE DAC, dedicated headphone amplification, 32-bit/384 kHz playback support and app-based audio controls.

Price listed: $179.99.

Prices and availability may change by retailer.

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