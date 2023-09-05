Fazoli’s opening new Orlando location this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Start saving room for unlimited breadsticks.

Fazoli’s announced that it is opening its new Orlando location on Wednesday.

The Kentucky-based Italian fast-food joint is opening its location on East Colonial Drive near Bennett Road in the building that previously housed a Boston Market, whichclosed in September of last year.

In 2008, Fazoli’s closed its previous Orlando locations on East Colonial Drive (now Peter’s Kitchen China Bistro) and on Collegiate Way (now Del Taco). The company also had locations in Altamonte Springs, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Orange City, Oviedo and Winter Park.

Fazoli’s is known for its Italian ice and its buttery, garlicky breadsticks, which are unlimited for customers who dine-in.

It already has restaurants in Clermont, Plant City, Tampa, Panama City and Mary Esther, which in the Florida Panhandle.

See a map of the Orlando location below:

