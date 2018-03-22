0 FBI, police search for person responsible for hoax bomb devices at Titusville High School

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Titusville Police Department and a FBI joint terrorism task force are all focused on who planted hoax bombs on a Brevard County school campus Thursday,

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to Titusville High School about 8 a.m. after a custodian discovered one of two suspicious devices on campus.

Police said the devices were clearly designed to “simulate an explosive device.”

“Honestly, this has happened so many times, even if it was real, we’re completely unfazed by it,” said student Jamie Jones.

Officials with Brevard County Public Schools said since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last month, Brevard County schools have dealt with threats on some level almost every day.

“It’s been extremely taxing on law enforcement. It’s been extremely taxing on our schools as you saw today,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Reed. “A whole school of kids and faculty lost an entire day of education over this.”

Authorities said they are concentrating on finding the person responsible for planting the device.

"All students and faculty are safe," Titusville police said.

The FBI will be assisting police in the investigation.

Reed said the district will support the felony prosecution of the person responsible for threat.

“We will be aggressively working this investigation to identify who is responsible for this incident because it was a tremendous drain on public safety resources," said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

