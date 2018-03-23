Man convicted of killing woman for 'disrespecting him'

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - A Collier County man faces a possible life sentence for shooting and killing woman who he said disrespected him, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office in Collier County.
Aaron Reyna, 27, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, the news release said.
Related Headlines
In October 2014, Dana Fegueroa, 29, yelled at Reyna at an Immokalee home on the Seminole Indian Reservation because he wouldn't give her a ride to work. Reyna grabbed a gun and shot Fegueroa twice in the head, arm and wrist, killing her.
The shooting led to a standoff with Collier County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, but Reyna surrendered about an hour after requesting to see his grandmother.
Reyna later told investigators that he wasn't going to take Fegueroa's "disrespect," the release said.
Reyna’s sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Read: Ex-police sgt. sentenced for making, downloading child porn
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}