    By: Kevin Williams

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a two-year-old boy last seen in Lake County.

    According to FDLE, Carter Cox was last seen in the 1200 block of Water Willow Drive in Groveland.
    Carter is 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, has blond hair and gray eyes.

    Investigators believe the boy may be with 33-year-old Rosie Cruz. FDLE did not say if the two are related.

    The two may be traveling in a 2009 green Chrysler Town & County minivan with Florida license plate tag N405SE. 

    FDLE asks if you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Groveland Police Department at 352-429-4166.

