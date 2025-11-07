FDOT announces overnight closures on Westbound I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced overnight closures on westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 from November 9 to 13.

These closures, occurring nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., are necessary for bridge painting and a traffic shift as part of a ramp widening project aimed at improving traffic flow at the busy interchange.

Motorists traveling west on I-4 who need to access S.R. 528 will be directed to exit early at Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road, then continue to Sand Lake Road, and follow detour signs to reach their destination.

Those traveling east on Sand Lake Road wishing to access westbound I-4 will turn onto Turkey Lake Road and follow the detour to Central Florida Parkway.

FDOT advises drivers to adhere to posted detour signs and notes that construction schedules may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and traffic flow on the I-4 corridor, which is a critical route for commuters and tourists in the region.

