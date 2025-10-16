Traffic alert! I-4 to slow, possibly stop for investigation Thursday morning

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said traffic pacing operations are scheduled for eastbound Interstate 4 in Seminole and Volusia Counties on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to allow law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

FDOT says drivers should expect delays.

Traffic will be slowed to below 20 mph and may be stopped completely for short durations. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

The traffic pacing operations will affect eastbound I-4 near Lake Mary Boulevard (Exit 98) and south of Dirksen Drive.

At these locations, motorists may have to wait or follow law enforcement at reduced speeds. For those traveling eastbound on I-4 south of Dirksen Drive, traffic will be diverted.

Drivers will need to take Exit 104, turn right onto northbound U.S. Highway 17/92, then right onto eastbound Saxon Boulevard, continuing east to re-enter I-4.

The eastbound I-4 ramp to Interstate 95 (I-95) will also be affected by the traffic pacing operations.

