FDOT to host open house for input on 5-year plan, hundreds of projects around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation wants to hear from the community as it reveals its 5-year work plan.

The program is a tentative proposal detailing hundreds of projects FDOT is hoping to tackle in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties in the next five years.

The program forecasts where and when funds are needed for improvements across all modes of transportation.

“It’s like an early look at a lot of the projects that are being proposed,” said Matthew Richardson with FDOT.

FDOT will hold an open house on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the District 5 office on South Woodland Boulevard.

