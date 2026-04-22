Federal aid granted for Florida wildfire threatening 1,500 homes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved federal funding to help Florida battle the Railroad Fire Complex burning in Putnam County and Clay County after officials warned the wildfire threatened more than 1,500 homes.

State officials requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant on Tuesday as the fire continued to spread across parts of northeast Florida.

According to FEMA, the fire also threatened three businesses and nearby community infrastructure. Two shelters opened for evacuees at Bostwick Community Center and Shiloh Baptist Church, and about 220 people voluntarily evacuated the area.

FEMA said the grant allows the federal government to reimburse up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs, including equipment, supplies, mobilization and other response expenses.

The agency approved the request after determining the fire had the potential to become a major disaster.

Florida has seen multiple active brush fires this week as dry conditions and wind continue to increase wildfire concerns in several parts of the state.

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