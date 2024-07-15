Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case, DOJ expected to appeal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

In the 93-page decision dismissing the case, Judge Aileen Cannon sided with Trump’s defense, arguing that the Department of Justice illegally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith.

However, the judge didn’t rule on whether former President Trump did anything criminal.

Smith had charged the former President with mishandling top secret documents after leaving the White House.

In her ruling Monday, the Trump appointee said the appointment and funding for Special Counsel Smith was illegal.

Smith can appeal Monday’s decision.

Meanwhile, he’s still pursuing another case against Trump for election subversion regarding attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a statement released Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the ruling, saying it must be appealed immediately.

Speaker Mike Johnson praised the decision, calling it “good news” for America and the rule of law.

The decision comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be named the party’s official nominee.

The Department of Justice is expected to appeal Judge Cannon’s decision.

