Federal judge hands down 11-year sentence for Jacksonville drug trafficker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Federal prosecutors said James Herbert Asberry III, 39, was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger.

As part of the sentence, the court also ordered the forfeiture of $18,938 that investigators said were proceeds from drug trafficking.

According to court documents, investigators said Asberry sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover task force officer and a confidential source during multiple meetings in late 2023 and early 2024.

Authorities arrested Asberry on Feb. 23, 2024. Investigators also executed search warrants at his home in St. Johns County and at a Jacksonville apartment prosecutors said was used to store drugs.

Law enforcement said they recovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, cocaine and nearly $19,000 in cash.

Asberry pleaded guilty on July 17, 2024.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

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