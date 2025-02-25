Federal workers asked to detail what they accomplished last week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend federal employees across the country got the same U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) email requesting 5 bullet points of what they accomplished last week with a deadline of 11:59 tonight.

Although it wasn’t written in the employee email, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, posted on X that “All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.”

Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.

Federal agencies have varied on what they’ve told employees.

Channel 9 has reached out to NASA, which has more than 2,000 federal civilian employees at the Kennedy Space Center.

Channel 9 was told, “NASA leadership is responding to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) request on behalf of the agency workforce.”

UCF Professor of Political Science Aubrey Jewett told Channel 9, “From President Trump’s perspective and Elon Musk’s perspective, they are clearly trying to shake things up. And this is one of the ways they’re doing it. What’s interesting I think about this, though, is they are getting a fair bit of pushback.“

The Trump Administration is trying to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

More than 70-thousand federal employees accepted the government’s deferred resignation offer.

Thousands of probationary federal employees have also been laid off

