Felony murder case suspect turns himself into Orange County Police

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a follow-up to our original story, the suspect in the altercation that resulted in another man’s death has turned himself into Orange County Police.

“Deputies responded to the 100 block of West Castle Street, referring a burglary in progress,” said Mark Canty, Orange County’s Undersheriff.

The shooting happened around 11:30 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, on Castle Street near Calypso Drive.

The area of Pine Castle is surrounded by homes and two schools – Oak Ridge High and Lancaster Elementary.

“As deputies searched the exterior of the home, they saw two men inside the home engaged in a physical altercation,” said Canty.

That’s when things escalated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say one of the men involved in the fight had a knife.

Neighbors on the scene reported they heard two quick shots just before midnight and also heard someone crying.

Law enforcement called for first responders, who got to the scene and took Jose Luis Lopez Lopez (DOB: 9/18/1998) to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During this investigation, it was determined that Cristian Duran Contreras (DOB: 8/9/1999) was unlawfully inside the residence at that time, and that constitutes a burglary charge.

On Feb. 26, Contreras turned himself in and was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Felony Murder, Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Petit Theft.

As is standard procedure, the body cam footage of the original incident will be released within the next 30 days

