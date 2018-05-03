0 FEMA extends housing program for Puerto Ricans, then will fly them back to island

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its housing program for Puerto Rican evacuees to June 30, but once that day comes, the agency plans to pay for those families to fly back to the island, Channel 9 learned.

The agency has extended the Temporary Shelter Assistance program for evacuees numerous times.

Read: Local doctor offers free services to Puerto Ricans in need

According to Rep. Darren Soto’s office, the program will end permanently in the U.S. and FEMA will pay for the more than 2,000 families in 30 states to fly back to the island.

This affects 2,346 families in 30 states across America. It allows children in all of those states to finish out the school year before having to make a huge transition once again. #HurricaneMaria @WFTV https://t.co/YlJidoDrQK — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 3, 2018

They will be placed in apartments on the island through the direct leasing program, officials with Soto’s office said.

Read: Housing nearing end for Puerto Rican evacuees in Central Florida

It will allow Puerto Rican students to get through the end of the school year.

No other details were released.

Statement from Gov. Rick Scott's Office: “Florida has done everything possible to help our neighbors in Puerto Rico with their continued recovery from Hurricane Maria. Over the past seven months since Maria made landfall, we have remained in constant communication with Governor Ricardo Rosselló and his leadership team and I have made five trips to Puerto Rico to offer our full assistance and guidance. Florida remains the only state with a Host-State Agreement with FEMA to help families from Puerto Rico. I also recently spoke with FEMA Administrator Brock Long about our joint efforts to make sure we are doing everything possible to help those who evacuated here. This includes keeping the FEMA case managers I requested on the ground across our state to offer assistance. I’m glad to hear that FEMA is once again extending Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for the many families from Puerto Rico in the Sunshine State and we continue to stand ready to assist in any way possible.”

Follow reporter Lauren Seabrook and stay with wftv.com for updates on this breaking news story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.