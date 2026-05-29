FEMA Hurricane Preparation and Evacution Guides

FLORIDA — The National Hurricane Program (NHP) assists federal, state, local, tribal and territorial emergency managers in hurricane preparedness, and evacuation and response planning efforts.​​​​​​

These efforts span from steady-state deliberate planning to operational decision support and crisis action planning when hurricanes threaten the United States.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group