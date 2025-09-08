FHP: 2 pedestrians die after car strikes them on Merritt Island

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic crash Sunday night on Merritt Island left two people dead.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. at North Courtenay Parkway just south of Grove Boulevard.

A car collided with a man and woman waking across the road, killing both, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, the driver of a Lincoln Town Car was traveling southbound on the outside lane of Courtenay Parkway when the pedestrians entered into the path of the oncoming car.

Deadly pedestrian crash on Merritt Island 2 people were struck and killed by a car Sunday night on State Road 3, FHP reported. (vwingnews)

FHP said they were not using a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said they both died at the crash site.

Investigators did not release their names, but said the man, 62, lived in Cocoa and the woman, 60, was a Palm Bay resident.

The driver of the Lincoln, 26, of Rockledge, was unhurt and stayed on scene following the collision, FHP said.

A passenger in his car, age 3, was also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

