FHP: Bicyclist dies in crash on SR-100 in Bunnell

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man riding a bicycle Monday night in Bunnell died after a car struck him, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling southbound across the outside westbound lane of State Road 100 when the crash happened, shortly after 9 p.m.

The bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to a car, also traveling on the outside westbound lane of SR-100, according to FHP.

Troopers said the bicyclist, 50, of Palm Coast, was not wearing a helmet and died at the crash site, near Commerce Parkway.

They said the woman driving the car, 77, of Seville, was not hurt.

FHP did not release the names of those involved in the deadly crash.

