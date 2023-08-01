FHP chomps the competition and takes first place in ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol took a bite out of the competition in the 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

The American Association of State Troopers announced the winner on Monday.

FHP took the top spot with a lead of nearly 39,00 votes. The California Highway Patrol placed second, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol taking the third spot.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I am incredibly proud that the Florida Highway Patrol won first place in this year’s competition,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I know that the effort displayed by those pushing us toward this victory came from a deep love and respect for the patrol and its history as Florida’s finest.”

FLHSMV and FHP utilized a variety of strategies to engage the community in this year’s tough competition, according to a news release.

Read: Take a bite out of the competition: FHP wants your vote in nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

“FHP was proud to have participated in this year’s American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Colonel Gary Howze, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It’s gratifying to see the inclusion and enthusiasm for supporting Florida by citizens, other partners, and our FHP members.”

The FHP picture submission was taken by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost and featured a 2019 Dodge Charger at Gatorland in Orlando and featured a 15-year-old, 180-pound female American alligator named Tamale.

Take a bite out of the competition, FHP wants your vote in nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

Read: Florida teachers can visit this Orlando museum for free all school year

“FHP certainly deserves to be the winner of the Best-Looking Cruiser contest! They went all out with their media platforms, law enforcement partners and engaged the citizens of Florida to all get involved,” said John Bagnardi, Executive Director American Association of State Troopers. “We are very proud to have the Black and Tan on our cover!”

The 2024 AAST calendar will feature FHP on its cover and will be available on its website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group