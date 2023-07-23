Take a bite out of the competition: FHP wants your vote in nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the public’s support, and vote, for the best-looking cruiser in the nation.

On Monday, the American Association of Troopers’ annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest kicked off and runs through July 31.

Competitors from across the country submitted pictures that represent their state and vie for the chance to be named best-looking cruiser.

Along with bragging rights, the winner is presented with the Best Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured on the cover of “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024″ wall calendar.

Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

This year’s submission, photographed by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost at Gatorland in Orlando, features a 2019 Dodge Charger in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan.

“Entering ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ is an opportunity for FHP and the community we protect to stand proudly behind our public safety mission and Florida’s reputation as a law-and-order state,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The FHP Black and Tan, as it’s known, is widely recognized as a symbol of our core values: Courtesy, Service Protection. When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service. A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida.”

This year, to include our junior troopers, FHP is hosting coloring contests within each troop. To participate you can print out the coloring page available on our Vote FHP then scan and e-mail the page to your local PAO or drop it off at your local Troop.

Share your coloring page on social media with the hashtag #VoteFHP for a chance to be featured on our statewide social media accounts.

“The iconic Florida Highway Patrol black & tan is recognized nationwide,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Show your support for your Troopers by voting for Florida in the 2023 ‘American’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.”

For information about the competition, the coloring contest and to place your vote, CLICK HERE.

