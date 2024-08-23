FHP: Driver dies in crash along SR-417 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following a crash Thursday night in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash along State Road 417 near mile marker 40.

Investigators determined that a man was driving southbound when, for an unknown reason, his pickup truck left the roadway and traveled onto the grass shoulder beside it.

FHP said his GMC Sierra truck then struck a tree.

The man, 32, died at the crash site, troopers said.

A press release issued by FHP indicated he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators did not release his name, but said he was an Orlando resident.

The crash remains under investigation.

