FHP & FDOT shift into high gear to promote safe holiday travel in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With July 4th just around the corner, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) have some important reminders to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Let’s face it, the Fourth of July means lots of folks hitting the highways, and that can sometimes lead to more accidents. That’s why FHP will be out in full force, making sure everyone’s driving safely and responsibly.

So, before you head out for the fireworks and BBQs, here are a few simple tips to remember:

Drive Sober

This one’s huge. If you’re planning on drinking, please don’t drive. Line up a sober driver, grab a rideshare, or use public transport. If you see someone driving erratically, dial *FHP (*347) or 911 right away.

Buckle Up!

It might seem obvious, but wearing your seatbelt is the easiest way to protect yourself and your passengers. Make sure everyone, even in the back seat, is buckled up properly.

Slow Down

We know you’re excited to get to your destination, but speeding isn’t worth the risk. Stick to the speed limit and adjust for traffic or bad weather.

Ditch Distractions

Put that phone away! Distracted driving is super dangerous. Keep your eyes and mind on the road, always.

Quick Car Check

Before you hit the road, do a quick check of your car. Make sure your tires, brakes, and lights are all in good shape. A little prep can prevent big problems.

Watch the Weather

Florida summers mean unpredictable pop-up storms. If it’s raining, turn on your headlights and slow down. Never drive through flooded roads!

Get Some Sleep

Don’t drive tired! Drowsy driving can be just as risky as driving under the influence. Get a good night’s rest before a long trip.

The main goal? For everyone to have a fantastic and safe July 4th! By keeping these tips in mind, we can all help make this holiday a great one for everyone on the road. Drive safe, Florida!

