FHP investigates shooting along I-4 EB in Volusia County, all lanes back open

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — 11 p.m. Update:

The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation according VCSO. All lanes are back open.

Original Story:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Interstate 4 eastbound near mile marker 112.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m.

Two shooting victims are being treated for injuries, both are alert and conscious, deputies said.

All eastbound lanes are currently shutdown while deputies investigate.

According to deputies, the shooter has not been located.

Deputies said they are currently gathering information regarding this shooting and will provide more information when available.

