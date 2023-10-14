FHP: Leesburg man, 47, killed while crossing Lake County road

LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg man died Friday night after he was hit by a car while crossing County Road 44 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 47-year-old man was walking south across County Road 44 west of Rhett Road when he was hit by a car traveling east on County Road 44.

Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit around 9:20 p.m.

Investigators said the driver and passenger of the car were not injured and remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

