FHP: Man killed in crash on I-4 near Champion's Gate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 32-year-old Davenport man was killed after his car drove off I-4 and into a pole near Kissimmee Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man, whom troopers did not identify, was driving a 2005 Nissan pickup near the Champion’s Gate exit around 7 a.m. when he drove off I-4 and into a pole.
The pickup truck overturned, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers have not determined why the man’s car left the interstate.
The man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
A blood-alcohol test on the man is pending, the crash report states.
