  FHP: Man killed in crash on I-4 near Champion's Gate

    By: Chip Skambis

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 32-year-old Davenport man was killed after his car drove off I-4 and into a pole near Kissimmee Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The man, whom troopers did not identify, was driving a 2005 Nissan pickup near the Champion’s Gate exit around 7 a.m. when he drove off I-4 and into a pole. 

    The pickup truck overturned, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. 

    Troopers have not determined why the man’s car left the interstate. 

    The man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. 

    A blood-alcohol test on the man is pending, the crash report states. 
     

