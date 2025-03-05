FHP: Man struck and killed by truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after a pickup truck struck him Tuesday night near Ocala.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. along State Road 40.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was heading east on SR-40 near NW 41st Avenue.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking ahead of the truck on the same eastbound lane of the roadway.

They said the driver didn’t see the man ahead, which led to the collision.

The pedestrian, 73, died at the crash site. FHP did not release his name but said he lived in Ocala.

Troopers said the man driving the pickup, 42, of Ocala, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

