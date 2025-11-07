FHP: Man struck and killed while trying to cross SR-50 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a car struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in east Orange County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. along East Colonial Drive (SR-50) near Old Cheney Highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was trying to cross Colonial Drive when he stepped directly into the path of a Chevrolet Cruz sedan traveling eastbound.

He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators did not release the man’s name, but said he was 74, of Orlando.

Neither the driver of the Chevrolet nor his passenger were not hurt in the collision.

FHP said the men stayed on scene following the crash, which remains under investigation.

