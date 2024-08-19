FHP: Pedestrian dies, driver sought after leaving crash scene in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are looking for the driver who they said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in west Orange County.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

That person was rushed to Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, but died.

FHP did not release their name.

At last report, investigators had no description of a vehicle to release.

The crash caused the closure of all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Colonial Drive.

The roadway reopened to traffic early Monday.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

