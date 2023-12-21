FHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on US-1 near Destination Daytona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach near the intersection with Destination Daytona Lane.

Troopers say a pedestrian, identified only as a female, was walking northbound in the outside lane on U.S. 1 north of Destination Daytona Lane when she was struck by a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was also headed northbound on U.S. 1.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash scene. According to FHP, she was walking in the roadway and was not in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as a 33-year-old woman from Palm Coast, was not injured and remained at the scene to talk to crash investigators.

That investigation is ongoing.

