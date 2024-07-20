FHP seeking driver, passengers who ran from serious crash on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down three people who ran away from the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 4 that was captured on video.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-4 between State Road 535 and World Center Parkway.

Troopers say a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was in the center lane behind a 2016 Hyundai Tucson before the crash.

According to FHP, the Camaro driver attempted to merge into the inside lane and made contact with the Tucson’s rear driver’s side.

The impact forced the Tucson to run off the right side of the roadway onto the shoulder and overturn.

The Camaro also left the roadway and eventually came to a stop off the right side of the highway.

Trooper’s say the Tucson driver, identified only as a 20-year-old woman, was treated at the crash scene.

According to FHP, three people were seen running from the wrecked Camaro and were later picked up by an unknown make or model car that was described as being gray or silver in color.

Troopers say witnesses described the three occupants of the Camaro as Black or Hispanic men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information on the crash or the men seen running from the Camaro is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

