FHP seeking more information on thieves who stole personal information of state employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reaching out to any victims whose identity has been stolen by two people arrested last week.

Troopers say the personal information of state employees, including police and fire, as well as healthcare workers, have been compromised, and they’re trying to get more leads as to where the suspects were.

Trooper Migdalisis Garcia says, “Employees like myself. It’s very scary.” Investigators tell us Tristan Dixon and Melyssa Dray were caught after a high-speed chase with three hits and runs.

It ended outside Channel 9’s studios. When troopers searched their car, they discovered hundreds of stolen credit cards, mail, and personal identification of people, including state employees and healthcare workers.

They believe Dray worked at a hotel, but say she also had a fake medical badge with picture and want to know where she was working. Trooper Garcia says, “We’re trying to see how these two individuals obtained all of that information and that’s what we need with the help of the victims.

Any victims can come forward so we can get that information and put a stop to it.” Anyone with information about the case should call *FHP or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group