FHP troopers respond to deadly crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Poinciana Boulevard near Terra Esmeralda Drive.

The crash has all northbound lanes of Poinciana Boulevard shut down in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the deadly crash and how many people were involved.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

