FHP: Two dead after head-on crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say two men died Wednesday night following a head-on collision in south Osceola County.

The traffic crash happened at 11:40 p.m. on State Road 60 near the intersection of Mae Bass Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-V SUV and a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The collision happened after one vehicle entered the oncoming lane while attempting to pass traffic, troopers said.

Investigators determined that the Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on State Road 60 when the driver attempted to overtake other eastbound traffic. The vehicle entered the westbound lane directly into the path of the oncoming pickup truck, according to FHP.

Troopers said the SUV struck the truck head on and both drivers died at the crash site.

FHP said the driver of the Honda CR-V was a Tampa resident, age 54; the driver of the pickup truck was 52, of Greenacres City.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

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