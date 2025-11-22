FHSAA Playoff Scores: DeLand crushes Boone 65-17, Edgewater Blanks TBT

ORLANDO, Fla. — The final Football Friday Night of the 2025 Florida high school football season was a thriller-filled sendoff, with Central Florida teams dominating in the FHSAA state playoffs region semifinals on November 21.

In the spotlight Game of the Week, undefeated DeLand (11-0) demolished Boone 65-17 in a Class 7A powerhouse performance, earning a shot at the region title against Lake Mary. Edgewater (9-2) wasn’t far behind, delivering a stifling 21-0 shutout over Tampa Bay Tech to set up a home clash with Lakeland. But the action didn’t stop there – Lake Mary steamrolled Spruce Creek 42-7, while Mainland edged Mosley 28-24 in a nail-biter, keeping Volusia-Flagler’s hopes alive.

Central Florida’s FHSAA playoff fever hit peak levels Friday night, as area squads like Bishop Moore, Jones, and Osceola joined the winners’ circle in the 2025 Florida high school football region semifinals. With state semifinals on the horizon, these results lock in epic region final battles next week.

Lake Mary (10-1), the Class 7A Region 1 powerhouse, showed why they’re a top contender by routing Spruce Creek 42-7. Quarterback Jalen Reece threw for three scores, while the Rams’ defense held the Hawks to under 100 yards – a statement win that tees up their showdown with DeLand for a state semifinal trip.

Over in Class 6A, Mainland (9-2) survived a thriller against Mosley, pulling out a 28-24 victory on a late touchdown drive. Senior RB Devin Levy rushed for 150 yards and two TDs, advancing the Buccaneers to face Gainesville Hawthorne in the region final. Hawthorne, meanwhile, cruised past Williston 35-14 in another North-Central Florida gem.

Bishop Moore (8-3) kept their season alive with a gritty 24-21 upset over previously unbeaten Hernando, thanks to a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Hornets will host Mitchell in the Class 4A Region 2 final, where a win means a state semifinal berth.

Jones (9-2) dominated in Class 5A, blanking Celebration 35-0 behind a suffocating defense that forced four turnovers. The Fightin’ Tigers advance to the region final against Winter Park, who edged out Evans 28-24 in a Seminole County showdown.

Don’t sleep on Osceola (7-4), who punched their ticket with a 31-17 win over St. Cloud in Class 6A action. Kowboys QB Jaxson Dart threw for 250 yards and three TDs, setting up a region final vs. Lakeland – a rematch of last year’s classic.

Other notable Central Florida highlights from the FHSAA playoffs:

Apopka 42, West Orange 14 (Class 7A – Blue Darters head to region final vs. Seminole)

Seminole 35, Hagerty 21 (Class 7A – Warhawks advance after thriller)

Dr. Phillips 28, Cypress Creek 7 (Class 6A – Panthers roll on)

These Florida high school football playoff scores underscore Central Florida’s depth, with seven area teams now eyeing region titles. The FHSAA state semifinals in Miami loom large – who will represent Orlando and beyond?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group