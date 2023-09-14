In fiery statement, Palm Bay mayor says city is safe after series of crimes

PALM BAY, Fla. — Projecting strength and at times practically shouting into the microphone, a passionate-sounding Palm Bay mayor sought to reassure residents his city was safe after a string of isolated murders and shootings.

The two-and-a-half-minute recorded statement was the first reaction from Rob Medina to the outbreak of violence, which began Friday and kept the city in the unwelcome spotlight through Wednesday.

“I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to the safety of every individual we serve,” Medina said, flanked by his city manager and police chief, neither of whom spoke.

The first incident happened Friday, when another body was found in the notorious failed housing development known as “The Compound.” Over the years, the paved roads overgrown with weeds have become a popular destination for ATV riders, paintball enthusiasts – and killers.

Police in Alabama arrested a couple who had the victim’s vehicle, saying they met with their victim at a gas station before driving him out to The Compound in late August.

On Monday, four teenagers – including three juveniles – were shot at an apartment complex by an unknown gunman. The teenagers are all expected to recover.

However, a man getting gas lost his life during a carjacking on Tuesday. Indian River County deputies made an arrest in the killing Wednesday.

“I am confident that our investigations will result in additional arrests very soon,” Medina roared. “Crime can happen anywhere, and random acts of violence can occur even in the safest of communities.”

Medina said the city would continue to invest in safety in his statement. Neither he nor the city’s spokeswoman responded to requests to make Medina available to answer questions following his statement about what steps could be taken.

That includes steps to finally solve the quandary over The Compound, which continues to sit in private hands. Despite massive growth across all of Central Florida, including Palm Bay, the land remains stubbornly vacant.

“We’re looking at as a city to see if we can do a city-initiated rezoning, to make it to where it can be industrial or recreational, something that could be productive for the city instead of a liability,” Councilman Kenny Johnson said during an interview Monday.

As for the rest of town, Medina encouraged neighbors to look after each other and report possible crimes or suspicious events to police.

“While we face challenges from time to time, we will overcome them together as a united community,” he flourished. “These recent incidents, although concerning do not define us.”

