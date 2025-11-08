Local

Fiery streak appears in Central Florida skies

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A mysterious fiery streak seems to have appeared in the sky this morning.

Multiple social media posts and viewer videos appear to show something burning in the skies of Central Florida.

Often, these can be satellites burning up on reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, but no official word has been given about what caused this particular streak.

Any new information posted will be added to this article as it becomes available.

