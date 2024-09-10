Fire causes massive damage at Clermont farm; owners to still hold upcoming fall festival

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Lake County farm.

It happened early Monday morning at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont.

The farm’s owners said no one was hurt, but several crucial pieces of equipment were damaged.

They believe lightning may have struck the barn, sparking a fire.

Southern Hill says its annual “Fall Festival” will still happen at the end of the month.

“We appreciate your continued support during this challenging time,” the farm’s owners said on social media.

