Fire chief: Lightning strike could be the cause of apartment fire and roof collapse in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County fire chief believes lightning may have caused a fire and partial roof collapse at an apartment complex in Hunters Creek on Wednesday.

A unit in the Parkway at Hunters Creek was evacuated amid a two-alarm apartment fire Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

According to the fire department, the first fire crews arrived within five to eight minutes when they found heavy fire coming from the building.

#APTF2- 10024 Colonial Grand Blvd: 2 alarm apt fire, smoke and fire from the roof. 3 units involved, partial roof collapse. Building evacuated. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 5, 2023

Fire crews entered the building and started aggressively fighting the flames, but the roof partially collapsed and forced fire crews to evacuate.

Three apartment units were involved in the fire and 40 people were evacuated from the area as firefighters fought the blaze.

Red Cross is assisting 30 people with food and lodging Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later and watch Channel 9 for updates.

