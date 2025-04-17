Fire concerns high as warm, dry and windy weather continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire concerns will remain high this week in Central Florida.

It is important to follow local burn ban guidelines in your community.

After a cooler start, Thursday afternoon will be sunny, dry, and warm.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s inland and the upper 70s along the coast.

Humidity levels will once again dip into the 20% to 30% range for many communities, further drying out vegetation across our area.

As we approach the weekend, it will stay dry and become hotter.

Highs this weekend are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Models indicate that rain could return next week, bringing some afternoon sea breeze showers, which would be a welcome sight.

