Fire damages self-storage units in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Fire ripped through more than a dozen self-storage units on Merritt Island.

Fire at self-storage facility on Merritt Island Over a dozen units suffered damage in Tuesday's fire. (vwingnews)

It happened Tuesday afternoon a at U-Haul storage center on Sykes Creek Parkway behind Merritt Square Mall.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and several other agencies worked to put out the fire.

Officials reported no injuries from the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

